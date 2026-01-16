LISTEN: ‘Some closure’ for slain KwaDukuza traffic cop’s family

On Thursday, Durban High Court sentenced Philakahle Dladla to life imprisonment, plus an effective 40 years for the 2024 murder of Mariemuthoo Arumugam.

It heard how the 28-year-old Dladla boarded a minibus taxi at the KwaDukuza taxi rank, posing as a passenger.

He later forced the driver at gunpoint to take the Groutville off-ramp, where he robbed the passengers.

Unaware of what was happening, the on-duty Officer Arumugam approached the parked taxi.

Dladla opened fire, killing the 50-year-old.

Arumugam’s brother Buffy Arumugam says the family had been hoping for a harsh sentence, after more than a year of emotional court proceedings.

“The death of my brother has left a huge gap in our family. He was everything to us as his siblings and to our mother. However, we have found some peace knowing there is now closure, and that the person responsible is behind bars and off the streets. This has brought a sense of peace into our lives.

“The past year has been difficult, spent in and out of court, but it is finally over now with the conclusion of the case.”

Buffy says he would like for the community to continue to remember his brother as a hero.

“I was very surprised on the day of the funeral. I did not realise that my brother knew so many people. He was always willing to help anyone with anything. He even assisted people he met on the road during roadblocks or vehicle checkpoints while on duty. He was always willing to help and would often say, ‘I’ll make a plan’.

“Even now, when I go to shopping centres or malls, people still talk about my brother and say how much they miss him.”