LISTEN: 'Narcissistic’ former soldier deserves maximum sentence, says Taryn le Roux's dad
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
The father of a Durban woman who was murdered at a Westville pub says nothing short of life behind bars for her killer will bring peace to her family.
Taryn le Roux was shot dead in September.
Her husband, Fredrik Nicholas le Roux, has been charged with premeditated murder.
The Pinetown Magistrate's Court denied him bail on Thursday.
Reacting to the decision, Taryn's father, Vincent Barbarovich, said they were elated that he could remain behind bars.
"I am very happy, but I am also very sad for my daughter. I just wish that this was completely done with today."
Barbarovich said their only hope is for the courts to mete out the harshest punishment.
" We want the maximum that can be given because he doesn't deserve less. The things that he's been saying are that he's a good man. He buys people with money. He didn't have love. It was control. Narcissism to the worst. A bully, an ugly man."
During court proceedings, Le Roux's defence attorney said his client felt victimised by Taryn's family, who he claimed are "hyping the matter" through the media and social platforms.
Meanwhile, outside the court, supporters joined the family to demand justice for Taryn and to protest against gender-based violence.
"We stand against the gender-based violence that is happening all over South Africa; we stand strong against it. We just want justice for Taryn,” said Taryn’s niece, Lisa Beresford-Mnyandu.
The case was postponed until February.
