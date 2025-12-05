LISTEN: 'Narcissistic’ former soldier deserves maximum sentence, says Taryn le Roux's dad

Taryn le Roux was shot dead in September.





Her husband, Fredrik Nicholas le Roux, has been charged with premeditated murder.





The Pinetown Magistrate's Court denied him bail on Thursday.





Reacting to the decision, Taryn's father, Vincent Barbarovich, said they were elated that he could remain behind bars.





"I am very happy, but I am also very sad for my daughter. I just wish that this was completely done with today."





Barbarovich said their only hope is for the courts to mete out the harshest punishment.





" We want the maximum that can be given because he doesn't deserve less. The things that he's been saying are that he's a good man. He buys people with money. He didn't have love. It was control. Narcissism to the worst. A bully, an ugly man."