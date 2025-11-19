LISTEN: Singapore rhino horn bust shows sophistication of traffickers, warns Project Rhino

Officials in the city state discovered 20 South African white rhino horns, weighing a record 35 kilograms, hidden in an air cargo shipment.





The horns, valued at an estimated R15 million, and other animal parts were disguised as furniture fittings.





The consignment, which was headed to Laos, is the biggest haul of rhino horn confiscated in Singapore.





" Even if poaching numbers stabilise in certain provinces, the criminal networks behind the trade are still operating and moving large quantities of horns,” warned Project Rhino's Carlien Roodt.





ALSO READ: New intervention aims to reduce the rhino poaching crisis in SA





"Trafficking does not always drop in direct proportion to poaching numbers. Syndicates stockpile horns, use complex routing strategies and continue to exploit any gaps in enforcement. This seizure indicates that demand and trafficking pressure remain persistent."





Roodt believes cargo security remains a significant vulnerability.





She said global cooperation is essential to dismantle trafficking networks and stop rhino horn at every point along the supply chain.





" Criminals are exploiting gaps in the international cargo systems. This case highlights the need for stronger border controls in South Africa, better intelligence-driven investigations, and much closer collaboration between African and Asian law enforcement agencies.





“Protecting rhinos isn't only about stopping poachers in the field; it's about shutting down the entire global trafficking pipeline."