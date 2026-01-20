LISTEN: Scottsville pothole starts to grow on locals

But one gaping pothole in Scottsville has been there for so long that it’s starting to grow on the locals.

Some residents of Scottsville have seemingly taken a leaf out of a neighbouring community's book in dealing with a pothole problem.

More than three years ago, families that live on Oleander and Lynroy roads in Cleland held a Golf Day in their neighbourhood to put the open pits outside their homes on full display - and to some good, fun use.

Over on Comrades Road in Scottville, locals are not teeing off.

However, someone has instead planted trees inside a deep hole that has not been attended to.

"It is a deeper message; it helps motorists beware that there is a pothole, but it also shows the municipality that the pothole has been there for quite some time."

The mini garden is growing just across from the offices of the NGO Uthingo Network, whose founder, Brian Ngidi, sent a picture of the three small saplings now growing in the road.

" If you live in PMB, you are used to such sightings. I just thought it's one of those things because we are, I think, desensitised to such, because driving along Pietermaritzburg is basically similar to driving on a dirt road. We have a lot of potholes, and when you see a new one, you don't get surprised. You just need to know and remember where it is so that you can avoid it,” he said.

It's unclear who planted them, but it's hoped it'll spring the city's roads team into action.

Anthony Walhausen of the Msunduzi Residents and Ratepayers Group says road maintenance remains a significant challenge.

"This is a problem that [shows] the municipality is not actually repairing and maintaining the roads as they should be, and this is why we are having so many potholes."

Instead of letting potholes widen and deepen, citizens want to see them nipped in the bud.