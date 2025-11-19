LISTEN: SAHPRA launches landmark plan to regulate AI in mental health care

It was announced at the G20 social summit in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg.





The initiative will test and set standards to ensure AI tools used for therapy and diagnosis are safe, effective and inclusive before they reach the public.





SAHPRA says the project aims to build trust in digital health technology and support safer mental health innovation across Africa.





“SAHPRA is proud to lead the development of Africa’s first regulatory framework for AI in mental health linked directly to market authorisation,” said Christelna Reynecke, Chief Operations Officer of SAHPRA.





“Our true goal is even more ambitious, though; we want to create a regulatory environment for AI4health in general, one that keeps pace with innovation, grounded in scientific rigour, ethical oversight, and public accountability.





“Millions of people across the globe are being held back by mental health problems, which are projected to become the world’s biggest health burden by 2030,” added Professor Miranda Wolpert MBE, Director of Mental Health at Wellcome.





“CARE MH is a vital step toward ensuring that AI technologies in this space are safe, effective, and equitable.”





Chief AI Officer at PATH Bilal Mateen said: “You wouldn’t give your child or loved one a vaccine or drug that hadn’t been tested or evaluated for safety. We’re working to bring that same standard of rigorous evaluation to AI tools in mental health, because trust must be earned, not assumed.”





Meanwhile, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group has created a digital safe space for those who serve others.





It's launched an online mental health support group. Every Tuesday, health professionals, educators, social workers and volunteers will get a chance to talk about their challenges.





Listen to Anita McKenzie who is SADAG's Support Groups Coordinator below: