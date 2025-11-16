SADTU KZN calls for an end to education budget cuts

This week, the South African Human Rights Commission released its 2025 School Readiness Monitoring Report.

It highlights a myriad of issues facing schools across the country ahead of the 2026 academic year.

The Commission found that many schools in KZN are still without basic services such as water and electricity.

It also reveals that overcrowding remains an issue in the province.

SADTU KZN spokesperson, Nomarashiya Caluza, says the challenges have been made worse by provincial education's austerity measures.

“They cut the budget for education in all provinces but a bigger chunk from this province. The constitution of the country says everything that you do, there must be the interest of the child that is put forward. If there can be that mentality, I am sure that the first thing they will do when allocating funds will be attending to the infrastructure and ensuring that teaching and learning materials or resources are there. It’s historical because we cannot lie and say these issues started yesterday.”