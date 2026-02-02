LISTEN: SA wetlands under growing threat, warns Endangered Wildlife Trust

That's the warning from The Endangered Wildlife Trust on this World Wetlands Day.





The organisation says stronger community-centred conservation is critical to protecting these ecosystems for future generations.





The Trust's project manager Pieter Botha says wetlands play a vital role in water security, biodiversity, and rural livelihoods, but are still often misunderstood and undervalued.





He says working with communities and drawing on indigenous knowledge has proven effective.





He's pointed to various projects in KZN's Isimangaliso Wetland Park areas, the Drakensberg, Adams Mission and the Free State, where wetland rehabilitation has improved water access, protected endangered species, and created local jobs.





Botha also warned that continued degradation will have long-term consequences for both people and the environment.





"The biggest threats currently facing South Africa's wetlands is encroachment into wetlands, especially in urban areas, is that wetlands are deemed wasteland because we cannot easily construct in it, or they get flooded at certain periods of time and they end up becoming a dumping ground for all kinds of toxins and refuse out there, and that ultimately impacts our ecology, the species reliant on that and also our water quality and water availability impacting directly on us as society."