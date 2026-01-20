LISTEN: RASA warns of dire consequences if proposed zero-tolerance alcohol law passes

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy has proposed a total ban on drinking and getting behind the wheel, saying it's driving carnage on the roads.

The Minister believes the country’s alcohol laws are outdated and need to be amended.

Currently, the legal drinking limit is a blood alcohol content of 0.05 grams per 100 millilitres.

While it stresses it is not defending drunk driving, the restaurant association argues that consistent and proper law enforcement and real consequences, not a blunt zero-per cent limit, are what will change behaviour without collapsing the hospitality sector.

CEO Wendy Alberts says stronger accountability would restore respect for the law.

" We in regular meetings with relevant stakeholders within the law enforcement, and compliance and policy partners, and I think it's a bigger conversation that needs to take place. Alcohol contributes nearly 4% to the GDP, which is billions of rands."

Alberts adds that the conversation needs to be far broader.

" It will discourage people from wanting to enjoy life, which we should be able to, in a free society, enjoy life responsibly, and the laws need to be accountable.

"So I definitely do think that the governing officers and government itself need to call for more engagement."