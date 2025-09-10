LISTEN: Petition for Ugu to set up Eskom customer care office

Residents say reporting power faults has become a difficult exercise.





They are complaining about long call centre queues, and say the only other option is chatbots on WhatsApp.





In some cases, customers say technical repairs are also delayed because parts must be collected from Pinetown or Pietermaritzburg.





The Democratic Alliance in the Ugu District has launched a petition, calling for Eskom to set up a local customer care office to improve communication and speed up service delivery.





ALSO READ: Ramokgopa says summer should be lit





" A lot of people live in rural communities where they a, don't have phones, they don't have data, and some of them are elderly and they don't understand how a chatbot works and pretty much the same situation happens in our coastal villages, and they just don't understand why they cannot go to speak to somebody at Eskom,” says Ray Nkonyeni Ward 1 councillor Stephanie Breedt.





"So what happens is Eskom customers end up phoning ward counselors and they say 'We can't get hold of Eskom, the transformer box is blown or there has been in no electricity for five days, and I just don't know what to do."