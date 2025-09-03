LISTEN: No taxis on Durban roads from Thursday, taxi council warns

The council falls under the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco).





Chairperson Mathula Mkhize says the city's regional associations will be meeting to stamp the move on Wednesday morning after attempts to engage the municipality over the last two weeks failed.





" I'm sure we'll know by midday the details, but we are not calling it a stay-away. We are not calling it a strike. There are just no taxis because if we say we are striking, we are striking to go to who, because we cannot find any government leaders to give us an ear."





Mkhize says the ongoing strike in KwaDabeka and Claremont that started on Tuesday is only the tip of the iceberg.

The taxi associations in the area are unhappy about the impounding of around 30 minibuses last week.





" It's not been unhappiness with impounding because some cars, taxis, drivers deserve impounding. But it's the impounding, which is not in the rule book, which we have faxed off. It's enforcement that's not within the rule book, and that's what we want to table.





"So I would not say I have comfort when we say taxis should not be impounded. Definitely not. We need the enforcement, but it must be within one handbook, one manual, that we understand because we might be reading it differently."