LISTEN | New Hanover floods: Rescue teams introduce drones

Drone technology was used to locate her remains, while search and rescue teams relied on trackers and Tractor Loader Backhoes to dig through debris and sand along the river.





The middle-aged woman is one of three people who were reported missing after heavy rains battered the uMshwathi Local Municipality on Sunday evening.





"Currently the focus is more on the one body that has been identified and the process to reach to where the body is quite a difficult one, but I could see that there are even drones flying around trying to assess the whole situation where it's humanly impossible to walk in the area so they are busy with it around the area to recover the other two missing bodies,” says Ward 2 Councillor Skhumbuzo Nxumalo.





Preliminary assessments indicate that several homes in the Shiyabazali area have been severely damaged or destroyed, with flood-prone informal settlements suffering the most significant impact.





Nxumalo says some of the affected residents had built along the riverbank.





" The area that is mostly affected is at the riverbank. There are those houses that are built along the river, and a lot of houses there are informal settlements which are occupied by foreign nationals in the main, but there are other people that are, our local people, that are badly affected by the situation."





Listen below: