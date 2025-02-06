 LISTEN: National Assembly chair speaks on SONA readiness
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

LISTEN: National Assembly chair speaks on SONA readiness

Updated | By Noxolo Miya

The first State of the Nation's Address under the Government of National Unity was in the spotlight on Thursday.

Cape Town City Hall SONA 2025
GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his speech at 7 pm at Cape Town City Hall.


READ: SONA: Activity set to pick up outside City Hall

 

Zandile Majozi, the National Assembly House Chairperson for International Relations, spoke to Newswatch about the state of readiness.

 

Listen: 

newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.