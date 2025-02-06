LISTEN: National Assembly chair speaks on SONA readiness
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
The first State of the Nation's Address under the Government of National Unity was in the spotlight on Thursday.
The first State of the Nation's Address under the Government of National Unity was in the spotlight on Thursday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his speech at 7 pm at Cape Town City Hall.
READ: SONA: Activity set to pick up outside City Hall
Zandile Majozi, the National Assembly House Chairperson for International Relations, spoke to Newswatch about the state of readiness.
Listen:
Chief Whip of the ANC in the National Assembly Mdumiseni Ntuli says he is optimistic president Ramaphosa's speech will restore hope in democracy pic.twitter.com/h8zq1y5aEy— ECR_Newswatch (@ECR_Newswatch) February 6, 2025
DA national spokesperson Karabo Khakhau outlines the key issues they would like President Ramaphosa to highlight during the address. pic.twitter.com/LeAbQnsMnV— ECR_Newswatch (@ECR_Newswatch) February 6, 2025
Show's Stories
-
From waste to wonderland: Crèche made of recycled material
Goal50 is an ECD centre made from recycled waste. This innovative centre...Stacey & J Sbu 7 hours ago
-
How to handle someone who doesn't respect your boundaries
Setting boundaries with loved ones (and sometimes strangers) isn't alway...Danny Guselli 11 hours ago