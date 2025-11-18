 LISTEN: Mogotsi alleges cartel boss paid Mkhwanazi
LISTEN: Mogotsi alleges cartel boss paid Mkhwanazi

Updated | By Newswatch

North West businessman Brown Mogotsi has dropped more claims at the Madlanga Commission.

Brown Mogotsi
Brown Mogotsi testifying at the Madlanga Commission / Image / YouTube: SABC News

He testified on Tuesday that alleged criminal cartel leader, Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala, told him KZN police chief Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi received a payment from him, and paid him money.


Mogotsi is the alleged middleman in the allegations of corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system, made by Mkhwanazi in an explosive July press conference.


Mogotsi, who has claimed to be working as a crime intelligence agent, says in April this year, he followed Matlala to KZN after the tycoon tender told him he was going to meet someone about the cancelling of his R360 million police tender and his imminent arrest.


Mogotsi claims a car took him to a property in Umhlanga, but did not know whose house it was.


Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala Brown Mogotsi Madlanga Commission
