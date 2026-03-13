LISTEN: Living with kidney failure: Patient urges early detection on World Kidney Day

A woman living with kidney failure is urging South Africans to take better care of their kidney health.

Thursday was World Kidney Day.

Stella de Kock, 49, has been on dialysis for over a decade and has received about 2,400 sessions.

" On Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, I need to get dialysis because my kidneys don't work at all," she tells Newswatch.

"They're basically the size of raisins. A normal healthy kidney is about the size of a fist, which just shows I've got no kidney function."

De Kock says living with kidney failure comes with many challenges, including a restricted diet and limited fluids.

"Fluid intake is only 500 millilitres a day. That means everything that you drink, you also don't urinate anymore. Your immune system is compromised as well. So, you are more susceptible to flu and other diseases, and the impact is not just on the patient, it's on the whole family," she says.

She is an organ donation advocate and says there is currently no cure for end-stage kidney disease.

De Kock has encouraged others to maintain a healthy lifestyle and go for regular medical screenings.

“Early detection remains one of the most powerful tools in kidney care. Simple blood and urine tests can identify kidney problems early, allowing timely treatment that slows progression and reduces the need for intensive, costly care later.”

De Kock is the managing director at the non-profit organisation, Transplant Education for Living Legacies (TELL).

ABOUT Transplant Education for Living Legacies

“TELL was created with heart for hearts (and other organs). Two of the three founders received lifesaving lung transplants, which not only gave them a second chance at life but also put them in the unique position to make a difference in the transplant community. Through years of working in the field, various barriers to organ transplantation have been identified, and TELL is on a mission to solve as many of these problems as possible,” says De Kock.

Chronic kidney disease affects millions of South Africans and is one of the country’s most underdiagnosed long-term health conditions, according to the organisation.

How can I protect my kidneys?

“As climate change contributes to higher temperatures, staying hydrated becomes increasingly important, but drinking just anything can put kidneys at risk,” says clinical technologist Consolee Nishimwe.

“Sugary drinks, energy drinks, and excessive caffeine can worsen dehydration and force the kidneys to work harder, especially in the heat. Water remains the safest and most kidney-friendly choice, helping the body cope with rising temperatures while protecting kidney function.”

TELL encourages South Africans to: