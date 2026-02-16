LISTEN: KZN woman who survived 100m cliff crash prepares for therapy

Newswatch last week brought you the story of 29-year-old Melanie Wessels from Paddock on KwaZulu-Natal's south coast.

The preschool teacher's vehicle flipped and rolled 100 meters down an embankment inside Oribi Gorge.

Invisible in lush bush from the roadside, she resolved to drag herself back up.

However, severely injured, she was only able to make it part of the way before calling out for help.

Cape Town resident Pierre Van Zyl and his family were driving through the gorge when they heard her.

ALSO READ: ‘It can only be God’ - KZN woman tells of nightmare plunge down Oribi Gorge

"Our windows were closed. And my son said, 'Did you hear that?' And I said, 'What did you hear this woman screaming?' The impression was maybe you just heard something. And he opened up his window, and there was this horrible screech, you get it in movies," said Van Zyl.

"He started reversing, and we said, 'No, please don't, because we don't know if it's a trap, because it's very isolated.’ And then the woman carried on screaming. I don't know, by some miracle, the police came around the corner. What's another miracle is that she actually survived the plunge like that. Literally, you get tears in our eyes."

Constable Fikile Ntsebesha from Paddock Police Station was driving a complainant home when she heard Wessels' screams.

Ntsebesha could not see Wessels from the roadside, so she decided not to wait for backup and leapt off that cliff to reach her.

"She was almost in tears, she said she thought she was going to die there, I said no, you are not going to die. I am here to help you. There's no signal at all in Oribi; it's very bad. I told her, you need to be stronger for me because I need to help you up. We need to get out of here. She said ok, but I am tired.

"I told her I am going to help and we are going to try together. We did, we tried, and we crawled. I carried her; I did not think twice when I heard that person crying for help. She sounded so helpless. I thought, as a police official, this is where I am supposed to play my role. It was very difficult. That place was a hill, and when I found her, she was under some big rocks. It was not easy."

Wessel's says she is forever grateful to Ntsebesha for her bravery, supporting her and pushing her all the way to the road.