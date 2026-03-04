LISTEN: KZN travel agency repatriates South Africans amid MidEast airspace chaos

Israel and the US launched air strikes against Iran over the weekend - heightening instability across the region.





The attacks triggered widespread airspace closures - stranding hundreds of thousands of travellers.





Travel agent Ishad Malek says with Ramadan under way and Easter approaching, many South Africans were travelling for Umrah in Mecca, prayers in Medina and Christian pilgrimages to Jerusalem when the war disrupted their journeys.





Malek says within 48 hours, alternative routes were arranged to bring hundreds home safely.





"On Saturday when the alarm bells are ringing and all hysteria broke loose with regards to all air zones and the UAE being closed.





“Three major Middle Eastern carriers that transport most of South African leisure and pilgrimage travel to anywhere in the world [were affected]. With these three main carriers out of action, you don't have much of a choice.





"However, to repatriate our people and my passengers, I had to use the alternative of Egypt Airlines to bring them back home within the last 48 hours and or so. So yes, the last 48 hours, we managed to repatriate them by African carriers like Egypt Air, Ethiopian Airlines, and Kenya areas."





Malek adds that Jerusalem is now a no-fly zone under a state of emergency, bringing pilgrimages to an abrupt halt.





" We are hoping that we as South African pilgrims also, you know, like to spend the last 10 days of Ramadan, which is on the 9th of March until the 20th or 22nd of March in Jerusalem as well. Unfortunately, it may not be a possibility this year, but we hope for all the other ethnic cultures, the planes of Jerusalem open up and gives us all an opportunity to go and do our pilgrimage."