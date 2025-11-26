 LISTEN: KZN pupil wins global competition with health-assistant robot
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli

A KwaZulu-Natal pupil who has won a Global Robotics title has described her creation as more than just a machine.

Sinead Samputh says her award-winning robot is a design to help people.


Samputh won the Inspired Global Robotics Competition in the 12 to 13-year-old age category.


Her medical assistance robot, “Baymin,” is a low-cost health-assistant designed to help children with simple medical checks.


The grade 8 pupil at Reddam House Umhlanga says a movie inspired Baymin.


" Baymin originally came from the movie Big Hero 6, with the medical robot, Baymax. So this is basically a mini version of him.


"When I watched a movie, I really liked Baymax a lot. I thought he was such a cute robot that really helped people, and that honestly really did inspire me a lot. I want to, in the future, achieve something as great as him that's also soft and cuddly."


Listen below: 

