LISTEN: KZN pupil wins global competition with health-assistant robot
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli
A KwaZulu-Natal pupil who has won a Global Robotics title has described her creation as more than just a machine.
Sinead Samputh says her award-winning robot is a design to help people.
Samputh won the Inspired Global Robotics Competition in the 12 to 13-year-old age category.
Her medical assistance robot, “Baymin,” is a low-cost health-assistant designed to help children with simple medical checks.
The grade 8 pupil at Reddam House Umhlanga says a movie inspired Baymin.
" Baymin originally came from the movie Big Hero 6, with the medical robot, Baymax. So this is basically a mini version of him.
"When I watched a movie, I really liked Baymax a lot. I thought he was such a cute robot that really helped people, and that honestly really did inspire me a lot. I want to, in the future, achieve something as great as him that's also soft and cuddly."
Listen below:
