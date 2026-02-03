LISTEN: KZN parents urged to keep kids hydrated as extreme heat grips province

The mercury in some areas of KZN has been climbing to the mid-thirties with very little to no respite.





The north-western parts of the province were recently hit by a week-long heatwave.





This week, it's been relentlessly hot and humid in coastal areas, with the South African Weather Service warning that the current uncomfortable conditions in the north-eastern parts of the province will last until Friday.





Mbali Mapholi, a nutritionist at Laager Rooibos Tea, says children don’t always say when they’re thirsty, adding that in hot conditions like these, dehydration can affect their moods, learning, and physical performance.





" The main common mistakes that adults make around children's hydration are to wait for a child to ask for a fluid or to ask for something to drink. And to think that a child is drinking just because maybe something to drink is put in front of them or is given to a child, then they assume that a child is automatically drinking that fluid that is put in front of them."





Mapholi warns that children are more vulnerable to dehydration than adults, which can lead to medical emergencies and hospitalisation.





" It can get severe where a child literally gets lethargic or the child is confused. It can even go worse, to sunken eyes, a very dry mouth, and then it can be rapid heartbeats or breathing. And then in some cases, and this is where, especially younger children who are nappy, if a child passes very little or no urine, that's another big indication that a child is now suffering from severe dehydration.





Mapholi is encouraging parents and caregivers not to wait for children to ask for water, but to offer fluids regularly.





However, she says to avoid giving them caffeine and sugar-heavy drinks, and to treat hydration as essential in conditions like the ones we're currently experiencing.

