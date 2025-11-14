LISTEN: KZN to mark the arrival of first boats from India

Sunday marks 165 years since the first boats arrived on KZN's shores from India, aboard the SS Truro.





“An indenture makes up one of the many stories that are still to be told as part of our collective South African history,” says Selvan Naidoo, the Director of the 1860 Heritage Centre in Durban.





Between 1860 and 1911, approximately 152,184 people were transported as human cargo aboard hundreds of ships, primarily to work on the province's sugarcane plantations.





It was to provide labour for growing the colonial economy through the development of the sugarcane plantations in KZN.





Naidoo says this is a significant part of South African history.





“History is an important inspiration towards living a meaningful life. And across the spectrum, we have people who have not understood our history, and this inspiration is critical in being able to engage us moving forward.”





He says to mark the occasion, a 1860 Memorial Lecture will be delivered at the centre by scholar and activist Professor Ashwin Desai on Saturday.





“Proceeding that is a public lecture delivered by Professor Raja Masry, in which he analyses the Durban ships list of indentured from 1860 to 1911. And then on the 16th, where all roads lead to the Durban beachfront, the promenade where we commemorate the 65th Indentured Workers' Day.





“This is at the site planned at the site of the Indentured Workers' Monument.”