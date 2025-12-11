LISTEN: KZN man wheels 190km to champion dignity, accessibility

Muzi Fodo became paralysed in 2013 after being involved in a car crash.





Twelve years later, he's gone on a mission to help others have access to wheelchairs.





He wheeled nearly 190 kilometres from Harding to Durban for the cause.





Fodo completed the final stretch of his trek this week, arriving in Scottburgh as part of his campaign “Diffabled, Not Disabled”.





He says many people are issued large, basic hospital wheelchairs, which he says are simply not practical for everyday life, leaving many stuck in their homes.





" They can't live their lives properly and fully because they can't go to malls or go to places to have fun alone. They need people to assist them. Even in taxis, drivers don't want to pick them up, the wheelchairs are too big and they're too heavy.





“Now I came up the initiative that I should raise funds so that we should get them the active wheelchairs where they can go to places independently, they can live independently."





Fodo says he was fortunate to receive an active wheelchair through his medical aid, but many South Africans aren’t as lucky.





He says the chairs start at around R10 000, a cost that puts independence out of reach for many disabled people.





He says he refused to let his disability define him and has dedicated himself to promoting dignity, independence and mobility for everyone.





" I just had to make a choice whether I am choosing to live or to die. I was depressed at first, but then when I decided to live, I decided to really fully live my life and I decided this disability will not stop me from doing anything. I'm going to be a beacon of hope to other people because I'm in a better situation than most people."





Fodo describes his 190-kilometre journey as deeply emotional and hopes it inspires change.