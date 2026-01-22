LISTEN: KZN dairy farmer says entire herd infected by FMD outbreak

Neil van Laun, from Lidgetton in the Howick district, has described the severe suffering his animals endure from aches, pains, and peeling tongues.

ALSO READ: Govt’s FMD strategy a positive step, says agricultural expert

He says the disease often spreads before farmers even know it’s present, with symptoms appearing seven to 14 days later.

Last week, Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen outlined a ten-year, phased plan to tackle the outbreak, starting with stabilisation.

However, Van Laun says delayed vaccinations and a lack of state intervention have allowed the disease to spiral out of control.

" Even if they gave us the vaccine today, it's too late. Whatever they do today or tomorrow is too late because for a vaccine to work properly, you've got to vaccinate a healthy animal. And then you need to give it a booster shot four to six weeks later, and then whatever the vaccine requires, you give it at regular intervals. So at the moment, now, this is so widespread, they've lost absolute complete control of this disease."

He adds that this disease is putting livelihoods, including his own, at risk.

" The milk production at the moment on my farm has dropped by 45%, so my income's dropped by 45%. So each farmer will probably look at a drop in milk production for that month. So we are all going to go down by three to seven in that month.”

He says farming is already a tricky business -- and that his animals are now suffering from a disease he believes was entirely preventable.