LISTEN: KZN cancer survivor runs to break stigma, inspire men
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
A KwaZulu-Natal prostate cancer survivor is urging men to take charge of their health through early screening.
Dumisani Pakkies was diagnosed with stage three prostate cancer in 2020.
He says acceptance and family support helped him through his recovery.
ALSO READ: Anti-cancer compound found off SA coast
He led a 30km Cancer Awareness Run from Hillcrest to St Aidan’s Hospital last week, joined by former Comrades marathon winner Bongumusa Mthembu and other runners.
Backed by the Department of Health in KZN, the initiative saw 74 men being screened for prostate cancer at Hlengisizwe Clinic in Hammarasdale the day before.
Pakkies says the aim is to break the silence and stigma that keep many men from seeking help.
" Prostate cancer carries a significant stigma. It's mainly rooted in the misconception that it's an old man's disease and the fear of sexual side effects, like inconsistent erectile dysfunction.
"So these things lead to delayed screenings and delayed diagnosis, which leads to delayed treatment. So we're saying to men, stand up early detection is key."
ALSO READ: Liver cancer to double worldwide, most of it preventable: study
He adds that no man should walk the journey alone and that sharing stories helps others to open up about their struggles.
Pakkies believes campaigns like this can shift attitudes.
"The vision for this initiative is to have a situation one day where men talk freely about cancer. Where society has accepted people living with it and fully understands what prostate cancer is. They understand what treatment options are available and they understand that disease is not a death sentence, but it's the beginning of a new life."
