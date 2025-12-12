LISTEN: KZN blood stocks at risk over festive season, SANBS urges donations
Updated | By Simphiwe Gumede
The South African National Blood Service in KwaZulu-Natal says it expects blood stocks to drop from next week as more people go on holiday.
It says it requires 3,500 units of blood daily, while it requires 10,000 O-group units of blood weekly.
"At the moment, we are on five days on our blood supply, which is stable. The O-group is the one in demand at the moment," says the organisation's Neelashan Govender.
Govender says KZN's higher number of accidents during the festive season places additional pressure on the blood reserve.
He says SANBS teams will be stationed at major shopping malls and the beachfront throughout the holidays to make donating more straightforward and accessible.
He says if blood stocks drop to critical levels, the public will be alerted.
" There's more activity on the roads, there's more traffic, and as a result, the demand for blood is actually great during this time.
"So we will reach out to our donors by sending out communications, through SMS, through communication via the media to inform donors that our blood stocks are low, and we encourage them to please consider those patients in need."
