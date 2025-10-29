LISTEN: HOMii hands over Durban lift fall footage to police
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
The company that manages the Durban building where twin siblings fell down the shaft of a broken lift has handed over CCTV footage of the incident to the police.
The tragedy happened over a week ago at the HOMii flats in the CBD.
Eight-year-old Aphelele Dlamini died, while his sister, Aphile, is still in the hospital.
Their father, Khaya, feels Homii Lifestyle Management has failed him.
The bereaved father says he has been begging for the footage since the incident.
"I want closure, but we're still traumatised. There's a lot ongoing, the media, the stories, all of it's out there. So, we're going through a lot as a family," he says.
ALSO READ: Large crowd protests lift tragedy at Durban building
"I didn't even have time to grieve my son because I had to fight for the law and justice, which has failed me."
Khaya says he's also afraid to return to his flat.
"I'm renting another apartment, but I can't go there now because I've been intimidated. Not once, not twice - too many times, so we are not safe."
In a statement, HOMii says their legal team has reached out to the Dlamini family for an urgent meeting.
The company added that an internal investigation is underway and that they have been cooperating with authorities.
