LISTEN: Greytown couple hails daughter’s recovery after serious injury as miracle

Kiera suffered a traumatic head injury after being hit by a pole while out with her parents in Ballito in October.





Kiera’s mother, Shaydeen O’Sullivan, says they had travelled from Greytown the north coast for the mid-term break.





" We then went to a farmer's market in the area. We were just browsing, looking at the stalls, and then Kiera skipped past us. There was a gum pole hanging off the structure that it wasn't secured. She tried to swing underneath it and the gum pole dislodged, came down and crushed her skull."





The six-year-old girl’s father, Damien, says he immediately scooped his Kiera up into his arms after finding her unconscious and bleeding.





" I just picked her up to stop her blood going into her lungs. It's a scary thought because she wasn't moving at all. She wasn't breathing, she wasn't conscious. Shaydeen just walked behind me as I was holding her [Kiera] up to look at her. And then [my wife] walked to the front of me and just looked at me. She shook her head and just kept saying, ‘she's gone’."





Medics stabilised Kiera before she was airlifted to St Anne’s Hospital in Durban.





Damien says a multidisciplinary trauma team performed surgery to repair their daughter's skull and reconstruct her facial features.





Kiera was placed in a medically induced coma to allow her brain to heal.





Damien says she began to slowly recover, and after 12 days, was discharged from hospital.





He's credited both the medical team and their faith for Kiera's recovery.





" There's nothing more that you as a parent can do. I mean, there's only so much that friends or doctors or money can do for you. There comes a time when you have to stand back and just pray and have faith, and trust in God to take care of the rest. That's what he did. We literally saw a different miracle every single day in the hospital."



