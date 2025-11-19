LISTEN: Former US diplomat weighs in on United States G20 absence

This weekend's meeting will involve 42 countries. It's taking place on African soil for the first time.





U.S. Vice President JD Vance had initially been expected to attend the summit.





But earlier this month, President Donald Trump said there'd be no US representative at the event, rehashing debunked claims of a white genocide in South Africa.





Washington has also said it will oppose the G20 declaration - a formal agreement by nations at the conclusion of the meeting.





Brooks Spector, associate editor at the Daily Maverick, has shared what he believes may be Trump's motive.





"This is a way of demonstrating, using external circumstances, that Donald Trump is the defender of white Americans, white people generally. His electoral appeal was based on that.





"The next tier of that is that the Trump administration is not very comfortable with the idea of multilateral relations in organisations beyond just the bilateral relationship and bilateral in this sense is, 'I will raise tariffs unless you do x'."





South Africa will hand over the G20 presidency to the US in absentia.





Speaking at the White House this week, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said they want the G20 to have fewer participants under their presidency.





It's unclear whether that means a smaller number of invited and observing countries or a smaller group.



Spector says the move would be unprecedented.





"I don't think that's ever come up before. It's the kind of question nobody's ever asked before because the trend has been toward inclusivity. Invited participants, a very large group of them were invited for this meeting, and I think they would winnow that down.





"Whether or not a country like South Africa would be included will depend a great deal on how the Trump administration feels about any of the countries at the time of the invitations."