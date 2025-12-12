LISTEN: Forensic probe launched after matric exam leak traced to national officials

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube has revealed that pupils at seven schools in Pretoria had access to Maths, Physical Science and English papers before they were written.





It was the markers who suspected there had been a leak.





Gwarube says a joint team from the national and Gauteng education departments immediately began interviewing the learners and school officials.





She says 26 learners admitted they had received leaked question papers.





Investigators found that they had been shared via USB and traced the leak back to two officials in the national examination unit.

The individuals have been suspended.





Gwarube says the task team will include independent forensic investigators, teacher unions and exam assurer, Umalusi.





She says it will uncover the full extent of the breach.





" The verification of scripts, interviews with learners and individual leaders. Statistical analysis and comparative performance analysis. A correlation of exam marks with school-based assessment.





"In this area, we are looking to see and identify unexplained spikes in performance in a learner between their exams and their school assessments throughout the year. These tools will allow us to triangulate and verify the information scientifically and effectively."





Meanwhile, Umalusi says it is satisfied with the department’s handling of the matter.