LISTEN: FMD vaccination deadline looming for Steenhuisen

They are threatening legal action and have given Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen until Friday to respond.

KZN Red Meat Producers Organisation’s Angus Williamson says the industry understands the battle against the disease is state-controlled and regulated by the World Organisation for Animal Health.

“What we are trying to do is to get more private partnerships in the fact that I can get hold of my vet to an animal health technician who can come and assist me or oversee that the vaccination is done correctly. The state does not have the capacity through the state vets and the animal health technicians to be able to vaccinate all the cattle in the country. There are 14 million cattle in the country, and they've accepted that.”

He says while there are signs of progress in the fight against the disease, early vaccination is key to stopping the spread and limiting losses.

“The food security is being adversely affected. Milk supply, the supply of red meat. Although these things are still 100% to be consumed, it does not affect human beings. But we cannot sell now because there's foot and mouth all over. Abattoirs only take from clean farms, et cetera. You have to go through a lot of protocols to be able to guarantee that milk is going to become in short supply.”

“KZN is one of the biggest producers of milk in the country, and KZN unfortunately is one of those provinces that's going to be hit the hardest.”

Williamson says this could have been prevented.

“You don't understand how psychologically it affects a farmer when he has to go and shoot 16 to 20 of his dairy cows because they cannot walk, because their teeth have fallen out, it’s devastating.”

The government, earlier this month, outlined a ten-year strategy to fight FMD, starting with vaccinating the national herd.