LISTEN | Eight sleeps to school: Psychologist urges bedtime reset

Nicola Buhr says moving children's bedtime earlier by 15 to 30 minutes each night, for at least a week or two, can help ease the transition, ahead of the start of the new school year.





She says most households have allowed children to stay up later over the holidays.





Buhr says children need more sleep than many people realise.





She says preschoolers need up to 13 hours a night, while teens should have up to 10 hours of shut-eye.





Buhr warns that sleep deprivation can affect learning.





"A lack of sleep can impact your learning. It can impact your ability to remember what you've been taught. It can decrease your overall performance.





"It can also have behavioural issues and consequences such as an increase in irritability, agitation, and mood instability, which I think all parents recognise as well when they've got a lack of sleep."





Buhr says chronic sleep deprivation may have long-term health consequences.





" There are multiple health risks involved in having consistently too little sleep at night, such as a decrease in your overall immune system. So children often get sick frequently, and they can develop psychological issues such as anxiety and depression as a result of a chronic lack of sleep."