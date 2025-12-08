LISTEN: Durban service workers brace for festive rush

As shoppers flock to shopping centres and grocery stores, the pressure will be on retail workers to keep shelves packed, manage long queues, and deliver food and parcels through the festive rush.





These workers in Durban have told Newswatch they have been preparing for heavier shifts.





They say that while the pressure can be overwhelming, understanding and a little patience from customers can go a long way.





