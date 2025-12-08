LISTEN: Durban service workers brace for festive rush
Updated | By Simphiwe Gumede
While many people have started winding down for the December break, staff in the retail and service industry say they are preparing for the busiest and most exhausting time of the year.
As shoppers flock to shopping centres and grocery stores, the pressure will be on retail workers to keep shelves packed, manage long queues, and deliver food and parcels through the festive rush.
These workers in Durban have told Newswatch they have been preparing for heavier shifts.
They say that while the pressure can be overwhelming, understanding and a little patience from customers can go a long way.
Listen below:
A delivery driver who works for a ride-hailing service says he also feels the strain.
"It hurts that we are working, but there is nothing we can do. What I would like to ask from customers it for us to tolerate each other, respect us and avoid insulting."
