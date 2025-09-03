 LISTEN: Durban resident set for Gaza with aid flotilla: 'I can't stay silent'
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi

A Durban North resident who is on her way to Gaza as part of a humanitarian aid flotilla says she's doing it for her three daughters.

Durban resident set for Gaza with aid flotilla
An activist waves the Palestinian flag as a boat carrying Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and activists, part of a civilian flotilla aiming at breaking the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip, leaves the port of Barcelona, on August 31, 2025 / AFP

"I am doing it for my children, to protect them. If we let that happen in Palestine, we let it happen everywhere," says Elham Mouaffak-Hatfield, who is part of a South African group led by Mandla Mandela, former president Nelson Mandela's grandson.

 

Mandla Mandela, Nelson Mandela’s grandson Gaza aid flotilla
Mandla Mandela, Nelson Mandela’s grandson, showing support for the Global Sumud at Zoo Lake Park in Johannesburg. / Image / Global Sumud Flotilla SA / Helena Olcina

They are joining other activists from more than 40 countries on the Global Sumud Flotilla


It's the largest civilian maritime mission challenging Israel’s humanitarian blockade of Gaza.

 

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and American actress Susan Sarandon are among them.

 

Some of the fleet launched from Barcelona carrying food, medical supplies and baby formula.

 

They are due to meet another contingent, including the South Africans, in Tunisia on Thursday, before setting off to Gaza.


Mouaffak-Hatfield is already in Tunis waiting to board the second wave of boats.

 

" I've been close to Palestinian civilians as well since I've done the global march together in Cairo. We have got innocent women, men and children, babies, who are massacred every day, starved to death. I can't just stay silence. If we can try to do something, maybe it'll help the other population and we're talking about other countries like Congo and Sudan."

 

Elham Mouaffak-Hatfield with other activists in Tunis
Elham Mouaffak-Hatfield with other activists in Tunis / Image / Global Sumud Flotilla SA

Mouaffak-Hatfield, who is a humanitarian and a flight operator, says they've been training in preparation for the journey.

 

" This is a non-violent mission. This training is also to make us aware of the different scenarios, possibilities, our legal rights. When and if we arrive in Gaza, I wish that obviously the borders open and we can do our work as a humanitarian, then hug the Palestinian [people] and show them that they're not alone, and that we are not going to let them down."


The convoy is expected to reach Gaza by mid-September.

 

Israel has dismissed the activist's attempts to deliver relief to Gaza as a propaganda stunt in support of Hamas.

 

Officials have described the mission as "Instagram activism".

South African activists training at Zoo Lake Park
South African activists training at Zoo Lake Park in Johannesburg. / Image / Global Sumud Flotilla SA / Helena Olcina

