LISTEN: Durban resident set for Gaza with aid flotilla: 'I can't stay silent'
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
A Durban North resident who is on her way to Gaza as part of a humanitarian aid flotilla says she's doing it for her three daughters.
A Durban North resident who is on her way to Gaza as part of a humanitarian aid flotilla says she's doing it for her three daughters.
"I am doing it for my children, to protect them. If we let that happen in Palestine, we let it happen everywhere," says Elham Mouaffak-Hatfield, who is part of a South African group led by Mandla Mandela, former president Nelson Mandela's grandson.
They are joining other activists from more than 40 countries on the Global Sumud Flotilla.
ALSO READ: At least 21,000 children disabled in Gaza war: UN committee
It's the largest civilian maritime mission challenging Israel’s humanitarian blockade of Gaza.
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and American actress Susan Sarandon are among them.
Some of the fleet launched from Barcelona carrying food, medical supplies and baby formula.
They are due to meet another contingent, including the South Africans, in Tunisia on Thursday, before setting off to Gaza.
ALSO READ: Al Jazeera journalist killed in Israeli strike in Gaza
Mouaffak-Hatfield is already in Tunis waiting to board the second wave of boats.
" I've been close to Palestinian civilians as well since I've done the global march together in Cairo. We have got innocent women, men and children, babies, who are massacred every day, starved to death. I can't just stay silence. If we can try to do something, maybe it'll help the other population and we're talking about other countries like Congo and Sudan."
Mouaffak-Hatfield, who is a humanitarian and a flight operator, says they've been training in preparation for the journey.
" This is a non-violent mission. This training is also to make us aware of the different scenarios, possibilities, our legal rights. When and if we arrive in Gaza, I wish that obviously the borders open and we can do our work as a humanitarian, then hug the Palestinian [people] and show them that they're not alone, and that we are not going to let them down."
ALSO READ: Israel diverts Gaza-bound aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg
The convoy is expected to reach Gaza by mid-September.
Israel has dismissed the activist's attempts to deliver relief to Gaza as a propaganda stunt in support of Hamas.
Officials have described the mission as "Instagram activism".
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 8 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 9 hours ago