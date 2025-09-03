LISTEN: Durban resident set for Gaza with aid flotilla: 'I can't stay silent'

"I am doing it for my children, to protect them. If we let that happen in Palestine, we let it happen everywhere," says Elham Mouaffak-Hatfield, who is part of a South African group led by Mandla Mandela, former president Nelson Mandela's grandson.

They are joining other activists from more than 40 countries on the Global Sumud Flotilla.





It's the largest civilian maritime mission challenging Israel’s humanitarian blockade of Gaza.

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and American actress Susan Sarandon are among them.

Some of the fleet launched from Barcelona carrying food, medical supplies and baby formula.

They are due to meet another contingent, including the South Africans, in Tunisia on Thursday, before setting off to Gaza.





Mouaffak-Hatfield is already in Tunis waiting to board the second wave of boats.

" I've been close to Palestinian civilians as well since I've done the global march together in Cairo. We have got innocent women, men and children, babies, who are massacred every day, starved to death. I can't just stay silence. If we can try to do something, maybe it'll help the other population and we're talking about other countries like Congo and Sudan."