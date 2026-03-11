LISTEN: Durban rallies to support man stabbed in Thailand with fundraising run

Community members on the Bluff, south of Durban are rallying behind a mother whose son is in hospital after being attacked in Thailand.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jaryd Lagane has been studying and teaching in the Southeast Asian country.

His mother Bonnie Rougier-Lagane says she received a devastating call from a hospital on Friday, informing her that her son had been stabbed multiple times at his home.

"They pierced his lung, colon and stomach. They did do an operation and he is stable. He is over the worst and is in recovery."