LISTEN: Durban rallies to support man stabbed in Thailand with fundraising run

Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

Residents from a Durban south community are coming together to support a mother whose son was stabbed in Thailand. A 10km fundraising run has been organised to help cover hospital costs and bring him home.

Jaryd Lagane was stabbed multiple times in Thailand and is recovering after surgery. Supplied

Community members on the Bluff, south of Durban are rallying behind a mother whose son is in hospital after being attacked in Thailand.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jaryd Lagane has been studying and teaching in the Southeast Asian country.

His mother Bonnie Rougier-Lagane says she received a devastating call from a hospital on Friday, informing her that her son had been stabbed multiple times at his home.

"They pierced his lung, colon and stomach. They did do an operation and he is stable. He is over the worst and is in recovery."

Rougier-Lagane says it was a terrifying moment knowing her son was lying in a hospital bed nearly 9,000 kilometres away.

"It’s [the feeling] of helplessness and having nothing in control. There is nothing you can do. I am heartbroken and utterly devastated."

She says her son is still being treated in hospital.

Rougier-Lagane says because Jaryd is not eligible for Thailand's universal healthcare programme, the Bluff Athletics Club has organised a 10km fundraising run to help cover the mounting hospital expenses and to bring her son home.

"If there is an emergency, they take them to the nearest hospital, so it is not as if anyone had a choice as to where to take him. I am grateful to the communities for initiating this fundraising event.

The fundraising run will be held on 21 March.

 If you would like to contribute to Jaryd Lagane's medical and travel expenses click here

