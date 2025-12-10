LISTEN: Durban’s Northlands Primary LEGO team builds their way to South Korea

The team, called Smooth Sailors, made waves at the national LEGO Unearthed competition in Johannesburg over the weekend.





They won the prestigious Champions Award, placing fourth nationally out of 72 teams, and earning their spot at the international event.





The First LEGO League Challenge sees kids designing, building, and programming LEGO robots to complete themed missions.





The Smooth Sailors are now headed overseas to South Korea, where they hope to have the South Africa flag hoisted at the international event.





Team member, Riley Campbell, says she joined the team soon after starting at the school.





ALSO READ: KZN pupil wins global competition with health-assistant robot





She is thrilled to be heading abroad.





" I love Lego League because kids from all around the world come together to solve real problems and code robots. When we found out we got into an international competition, it was surreal. I couldn't believe it. All our hard work has paid off, and it felt like a dream come true."





Fellow Smooth Sailor, Mvelo Khuzwayo says his love for coding and robotics makes this opportunity all the more exciting.





"Making it to Johannesburg Nationals and now travelling to South Korea feels like a fever dream. I feel incredibly proud because our hard work has brought us here. It has helped me grow bold skills and make strong friendships, and I'm even excited to learn more about teams around the world."





To get the team to South Korea, Northlands Primary School is launching an ambitious R1 million fundraising drive to cover all the expenses.



Principal Alistair Naidu says the achievement marks a historic moment for the school.





"Their invitation to represent our country abroad is a testament to the calibre of education and the spirit of excellence that defines our learners, our school and our community. We are inspired by their success."





The team will be competing in South Korea in July.