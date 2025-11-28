LISTEN: Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla quits as MKP MP amid Russia recruitment fallout

The party's national chairperson, Nathi Nhleko, made the announcement in Durban on Friday morning. Listen to that announcement below:

" Comrade Zuma has declared her full cooperation with the ongoing investigations by relevant authorities, as a consequence of which Comrade Zuma has tendered her resignation from the National Assembly, and all public representative responsibilities with immediate effect. The national officials accepted Zuma’s decision."

Zuma-Sambudla, whose father, former president Jacob Zuma, is the leader of the MKP, is also on trial in the Durban High Court over her alleged role in fuelling the 2021 July unrest.

She now also faces fresh allegations, including of human trafficking and breaching South Africa’s anti-mercenary laws, linked to the alleged recruitment of South African men for the Russia–Ukraine war.

The claims were detailed in an affidavit by one of her sisters, who has opened a criminal case, saying some of the people who were lured to Russia and are now stuck in Ukraine are family members.

The DA has also opened a case against Zuma-Sambudla.

Zuma-Sambudla has, in turn, accused one of her alleged co-recruiters, Blessing Khoza, of misleading her about the real reason the men were being sent to Russia.

She says she believed the group was going to receive bodyguard training in Russia.

Nhleko said the MKP supports Zuma-Sambudla's effort in getting the 17 men back home safely.

" It became clear after the briefing that MK as a party is not involved in the Russia-Ukraine matter affecting these young people. Having taken this decision yesterday and communicating such a decision today, our next step as national officials is to engage the families and explain our position as a party."