LISTEN: DNA tests launched to trace origin of dead Nile croc on KZN coast

The freshwater reptile was discovered on Friday and taken to the Centre for Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW), where it received treatment.





However, CROW's Clint Halkett-Siddall says it did not make it.





The crocodile died on Sunday.





Halkett-Siddall says the croc likely entered the ocean through a river system.





" There are a number of wild Nile crocodiles in the river systems where they're not supposed to be from previous floods. We assume that he got in from a river inlet to the ocean and obviously, being freshwater species, they can adapt over time like the St Lucia [Estuarine] crocodiles [that] do okay in brackish waters."





“But when they are raised and used to fresh water, they can become very dehydrated. So, we do think this crocodile was exposed to salt water for about two days, and that can lead to, hypernatremia.”





As the world marks World Wildlife Day, Halkett-Siddall has urged the public to educate themselves about wildlife in urban areas, saying awareness is key to a peaceful coexistence.





"If you do find an animal in distress, you can always call CROW, we work 356 days and we are here to rescue wildlife."