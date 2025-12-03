LISTEN: Disability inclusion a ‘tick-box exercise’ in SA workplaces, expert warns

Professor Armand Bam says it's despite South Africa’s legal obligations under the Employment Equity Act and its global commitments under the UN disability on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.





He says the latest Commission for Employment Equity Report shows persons with disabilities make up only 1.4% of the workforce - way below the national 3% target.





Bam says this stagnation shows that awareness alone is not enough.





"Representation in leadership remains around 1%. That means people with disabilities aren't being hired, promoted or retained at the levels the law requires.





"A big reason is that disability is still treated as compliance, a real tick box exercise, rather than as a strategic and ethical priority."





Professor Bam says it can no longer be business as usual. He says systemic change is urgently needed.





" So too often workplaces remain physically inaccessible. Digital platforms are designed without inclusion in mind, and managers lack the knowledge and confidence to support disabled employees.





"When employees don't see themselves reflected in leadership, harmful stereotypes persist that disability and leadership capability don't go together. And so we need to shift from awareness to accountability and measurable action."