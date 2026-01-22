LISTEN: ConCourt ruling on antenuptials ‘strengthens protections for women’

Law lecturer Natasha Venter explains that the case involved a couple married under customary law, which automatically placed them in a community of property.





When they later converted the marriage into a civil union, they signed an antenuptial contract to change that.





The move was challenged when the couple divorced.





" They would obviously not have a joint estate anymore because they were now married out of community of property in terms of the antenuptial contract,” Venter says.





“And the wife then said, but this antenuptial contract is not valid because we are actually married in community of property. That's how we got married in terms of the customary marriage that we first concluded. She then wanted the estate to be split in half. She gets her half, and he gets her half."





The court ultimately confirmed that a marriage’s property regime cannot be changed without judicial oversight.





Venter says the decision is a significant victory for women, who she says are often the more vulnerable party.





" What it does now is it does not take away anything from the customary marriages. In fact, it protects the wife or the woman in most cases, and it only means that they will need to have the antenuptial contract in place before they get married.





"So that's why it's important to always, before you get married, and no one thinks about these things when the marriage bells are ringing, and they think everything is rosy and we are never going to split up, but the reality is people get divorced, and people die. So you need to have these things in place to protect yourself and to protect your partner."