 LISTEN: Brown Mogotsi tells of role as SAPS informant
LISTEN: Brown Mogotsi tells of role as SAPS informant

Updated | By Nushera Soodyal

North West businessman Brown Mogotsi, who is at the centre of interference claims in the criminal justice system, began testifying at the Madlanga Commission on Tuesday morning.

Brown Mogotsi
Brown Mogotsi testifying at the Madlanga Commission / Image / YouTube: SABC News

Mogotsi is the first to testify on phase two of the commission's proceedings.


He is responding to allegations made by KZN’s police chief, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, that an alleged syndicate leader used Mogotsi to influence an attempt to disband the KZN Political Killings Task Team.


It is after the team cracked a drug cartel running in Gauteng.


Mogotsi is an associate of suspended Police Minister, Senzo Mchunu, who gave the order.


Mogotsi has told the commission that between 1993 and 1995, he was an operative for the MK in its self-defence unit.


He claims he then became an official informant for the SAPS in 1999 before becoming an agent for crime intelligence.


Mogotsi is being led by the commission’s Chief Evidence Leader, Advocate Matthew Chaskalson.


He was asked how being an informant works.

Police Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi Brown Mogotsi Madlanga Commission
