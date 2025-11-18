LISTEN: Brown Mogotsi tells of role as SAPS informant
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
North West businessman Brown Mogotsi, who is at the centre of interference claims in the criminal justice system, began testifying at the Madlanga Commission on Tuesday morning.
North West businessman Brown Mogotsi, who is at the centre of interference claims in the criminal justice system, began testifying at the Madlanga Commission on Tuesday morning.
Mogotsi is the first to testify on phase two of the commission's proceedings.
He is responding to allegations made by KZN’s police chief, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, that an alleged syndicate leader used Mogotsi to influence an attempt to disband the KZN Political Killings Task Team.
It is after the team cracked a drug cartel running in Gauteng.
Mogotsi is an associate of suspended Police Minister, Senzo Mchunu, who gave the order.
Mogotsi has told the commission that between 1993 and 1995, he was an operative for the MK in its self-defence unit.
He claims he then became an official informant for the SAPS in 1999 before becoming an agent for crime intelligence.
Mogotsi is being led by the commission’s Chief Evidence Leader, Advocate Matthew Chaskalson.
He was asked how being an informant works.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN: The November week that was with your faves
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu s...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
PRESS PLAY: Rewind to your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 17 to 21 November
Let's rewind KZN’s funniest week on East Coast Breakfast: Lift disasters...East Coast Breakfast 4 hours ago