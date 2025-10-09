LISTEN: Bluff residents drag Transnet to court

Attorney Allison Schoeman, who represents the Ward 66 community, says the first informal structures appeared near Peacehaven Place and Station Road in March last year.





Several meetings held over the past two years and commitments were made.





But the residents say nothing substantial has happened.





Schoeman says the court bid will aim to stop the unlawful occupation and protect Bluff residents from further risks related to safety, sanitation, infrastructure, and possible land collapse.





She adds that the invasion has now spread across multiple parcels of railway reserve land, creating major safety and environmental concerns.





" Communities living immediately above the encampment are now breathing in the noxious fumes coming from the substances being burned. So there is a very real concern that there may be respiratory health issues that may have been undiscovered or not yet linked to the conduct of the squatters by the camp.





“There's been dumping of waste and sewage, which leads to health, environmental hazards, there's been general vandalism and trespassing onto private property.”





A query has been sent to Transnet, which has acknowledged the matter and says it will respond soon.