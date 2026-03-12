LISTEN: Massive Black Mamba captured in ceiling of Durban home

A nearly three-metre black mamba was found lurking in a Durban home’s ceiling.





Discovered in ceiling





Snake catcher Nick Evans was called out to a home in Kharwastan, Chatsworth, after the owners discovered the snake in their roof.





Evans says the house is a regular call-out for him, and over the years, he has only caught large mambas there, likely because the area has a healthy population of dassies, which are a food source for the snakes.





"I've only ever caught big mambas there. When I saw it initially on the roof, it looked fairly small, like two meters, which it sounds big, but for a black mamba, that's quite small. And only once I grabbed it and pulled it a bit closer could I see it was, it was a really big mamba."



