 LISTEN: Authorities probe cause of PMB factory blaze
LISTEN: Authorities probe cause of PMB factory blaze

Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi

Authorities in Msunduzi are still trying to establish the cause of a major fire at a nappy factory in Maritzburg.

The blaze broke out on Thursday night at the Royston Road facility.

Images from the scene show huge clouds of smoke billowing from the roof.

No one was injured in the incident.

Mohemmed Ballim is Msunduzi's Deputy Chief Fire Officer.

He says firefighters worked for over eight hours to extinguish the flames.

“The fire department received a distress call at about 07:14. A total of six fire appliances were in attendance due to the intensity of the fire. I would say it was completely doused approximately around four, half four, around that time. Currently, the building is destroyed. The roof has caved in, and all the steel has buckled.”

