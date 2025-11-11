LISTEN | Around the world in about 365 days: Racing seafarers dock in Durban
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
They began their voyage in the Caribbean and have cruised to the KwaZulu-Natal coast.
A group of sailors on a year-long mission to circumnavigate the globe arrived in Durban this week.
The international crew of 11 set sail from Antigua in February on an ocean adventure that will see them cover more than 23,000 nautical miles.
It is part of the McIntyre Mini Globe Race.
Each of their boats holds just one person. Most of the vessels were built by the sailors themselves.
So far, the group has sailed through Panama, across the Pacific Ocean with several island stops, and on to Australia.
They have now docked at the Royal Natal Yacht Club at the Durban Harbour where they are waiting for passage to Cape Town. They will then head back across the Atlantic.
The race will end where sailors began – in Antigua.
One of the skippers, Adam Waugh, 60, from Northumberland in the UK, has told Newswatch it's the first time boats of this size have ever attempted to sail around the world.
" It's a solo challenge, so we're all on our boats on our own. The boats are particularly designed for ocean sailing and are very well constructed and designed, and as you can imagine, so far they have kept us very safe, and long may that continue."
It has not all been smooth sailing for Waugh; he suffered a few broken ribs.
However, despite his pain, he says the journey has brought unforgettable encounters.
" I've seen great white sharks, killer whales, and crocodiles in Australia. I've seen a significant amount of bird life, a number of whales.
"So, it's been really exciting in terms of the wildlife, and some of the small islands we've stopped at with populations of less than 500 have been really incredible too."
Through the journey, Waugh is supporting a cause that helps young people live well after a cancer diagnosis.
He says the next iteration of the race will be in 2029. He’s encouraged South African sailors to consider taking part.
