LISTEN: Around the world in about 365 days: Racing seafarers dock in Durban

A group of sailors on a year-long mission to circumnavigate the globe arrived in Durban this week.





The international crew of 11 set sail from Antigua in February on an ocean adventure that will see them cover more than 23,000 nautical miles.





It is part of the McIntyre Mini Globe Race.





Each of their boats holds just one person. Most of the vessels were built by the sailors themselves.





So far, the group has sailed through Panama, across the Pacific Ocean with several island stops, and on to Australia.





They have now docked at the Royal Natal Yacht Club at the Durban Harbour where they are waiting for passage to Cape Town. They will then head back across the Atlantic.





The race will end where sailors began – in Antigua.





One of the skippers, Adam Waugh, 60, from Northumberland in the UK, has told Newswatch it's the first time boats of this size have ever attempted to sail around the world.





" It's a solo challenge, so we're all on our boats on our own. The boats are particularly designed for ocean sailing and are very well constructed and designed, and as you can imagine, so far they have kept us very safe, and long may that continue."