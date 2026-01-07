 LISTEN: New app empowers residents to report, track service delivery issues
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

From potholes to power cuts, a new app is putting service delivery directly into the hands of residents.

New app empowers residents to report, track service delivery issues
Image / Supplied

The app, My Street Champion, was created by Durban North community activist Sam Reddy.


It offers residents a platform to report problems, track progress, and monitor service delivery.


Reddy says the app links communities directly to their councillors and works with municipalities to improve transparency.


" It does bulk escalations, but more importantly, what My Street Champion does, it actually gives the counsellor analytics in real time of what's going on in the ward.


"What it means is that they can actually tell how many people are affected by an electrical outage or a water burst pipe or anything like that, but it tells them how important it is versus one reference number. It tells them how many people are actually affected."

