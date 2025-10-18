LISTEN: Anti-bullying NPA programme launched

The initiative, in collaboration with the provincial Department of Education and NPO TruLife, was launched in Durban on Friday





The NPA says it aims to empower learners against bullying, foster a culture of safety and inclusion and peer-led support in schools.





" There will be a Life Orientation teacher or counselors at schools that will be the receipt or receive the information from the ambassadors, the anti-bullying ambassadors. So that information will be relayed to the NPA.





"The NPA will then make a decision in terms of is this a case and prosecute the case."





The NPA's Omashni Naidoo explains how the campaign will be monitored.