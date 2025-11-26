LISTEN: Ad hoc committee question 'Cat' Matlala on R300m SAPS contract
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala has refused to answer questions regarding the R360 million Medicare 24 contract awarded to the South African Police Service.
The alleged ‘Big Five’ cartel leader was testifying on Tuesday before Parliament's Ad hoc committee at the Kgosi Mampuru Prison, where he is currently imprisoned.
The committee is probing claims that Matlala’s cartel orchestrated an attempt to disband the Political Killings Task Team to obstruct an investigation into him.
Around his arrest on attempted murder charges, his contract with the police was cancelled.
When questioned about the contract, he responded: " The thing is, regarding the SAPS contract, I do not want to get deeper into that thing because there's an ongoing investigation about that.
"So I prefer not to talk further about the contract of SAPS because I don't want to compromise the investigations or, even incriminate myself."
The ANC's Khusela Diko was the first to point out that she was disturbed by Matlala's stance, as he claimed he does not want to answer questions, citing immunity under the Powers and Privileges Act.
Listen to the committee's chairperson, Molapi Lekganyane:
