Lions maul zookeeper to death at Thai safari park

The mauling happened at Safari World Bangkok, which calls itself one of Asia's largest open-air zoos and offers lion- and tiger-feeding trips for around 1,200 baht ($37) per person.

"The deceased is a zoo staff member who usually fed the lions," Sadudee Punpugdee, wildlife protection director of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation told AFP.

He was apparently mauled by six or seven of the big cats when he stepped out of his car, he said.

Tavatchai Kanchanarin, a doctor and zoo visitor who witnessed the attack, said "a man got off an uncovered car and stood alone with his back turned to the animals, which I thought was weird.

"He stood for about three minutes, then a lion walked slowly and grabbed him from the back. He did not scream," he told local media Thairath television.

"We would like to express our sincere condolences to the deceased animal keeper," said Edwin Wiek from conservation group Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand in a statement posted to Facebook.

"This incident should serve as a stark reminder that these animals, even when raised by humans from birth, still pose a serious threat to human life that can be triggered without warning."

A senior zoo official, whose name was withheld, told local media that all of the park's lions were licensed.

"We have rules and we repeat them often as we work with dangerous animals," he said.

The victim, who had worked as a zoo supervisor for more than thirty years, was "a kind man," he added.

Safari World's website says "visitors can get up close and personal with wild animals such as tigers, lions, bears and zebras wandering freely in their natural habitats."

Lion ownership is legal in Thailand, where the captive lion population has exploded in recent years, with nearly 500 registered in zoos, breeding farms, petting cafes and homes.

"Safari World must relocate the lions, who have done nothing wrong other than exhibit their natural behaviours, to a sanctuary," said animal rights NGO People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) in a statement Wednesday.

