Limpopo pig farm murder trial postponed until Tuesday

The trial of two men accused of killing two women and throwing their bodies into a pigsty has been postponed until Tuesday.





Limpopo farm owner Zachariah Olivier and his employee, Zimbabwean national William Musora, appeared in the Polokwane High Court on Monday.





The trial was postponed after Olivier’s defence team applied for the matter to be stayed on Monday.





The defence requested to re-consult with their client as their private ballistics expert has yet to receive the ballistics report from the state.





“If we are granted the opportunity to just deal with our client, provided proper opportunity to be able to consult with him in person, we are ready to proceed tomorrow. I can give you that undertaking,” Advocate Jacobus Venter told the court.





Through Advocate George Sekhukhune, the state agreed to the defence’s application.





However, Sekhukhune requested that the trial start on Tuesday regardless of the availability of the ballistics report.





“I do not think it will be prejudicial for the accused if we start with leading evidence that is not related to the ballistics expert at this stage,” says Sekhukhune.





“But be as it may, the state is ready to proceed with this trial. I’m amenable to his suggestion that we postpone until tomorrow.”





Olivier and Musora are facing charges of murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice after accused number two, Rudolph De Wet, turned state witness.





Maria Makgato (45) and Lucia Ndlovu (35) were shot and killed while collecting expired food at Onvervaght farm in Sebayeng outside Polokwane in August last year.





Ndlovu's husband, Mabutho Ncube, who was with them at the time, was also shot but survived the incident.





Makgato and Ndlovu's bodies were allegedly found by Musora when he reported for work the next morning.





