Limpopo pig farm murder trial to continue today

The matter was postponed on Thursday after defence lawyers for accused number one, Zachariah Olivier, and accused number three, William Musora, requested time to consult with their clients.





Their request followed the testimony given by De Wet, who turned state witness under section 204.





“The case against both of you is postponed to Wednesday, the 15 October 2025 and that is for further hearing,” said Judge Jane Ngobeni.

“You are both still remanded in custody.”





De Wet is set to continue testifying under cross-examination by Advocate Jacobus Venter, representing accused number one and Advocate Desmond Nonyane, representing accused number three.





Limpopo farm owner Olivier and his employee, Zimbabwean national Musora, are on trial for the murder of Maria Makgato and Lucia Ndlovu and throwing their bodies into a pigsty.





Makgato and Ndlovu were shot and killed while collecting expired food at Onverwaght farm in Sebayeng in August last year.





Ndlovu's husband, Mabutho Ncube, who was with them at the time, was also shot but survived the incident.





Olivier and Musora already pleaded not guilty to murder charges, while De Wet’s charges remain provisionally withdrawn in accordance with section 204.





