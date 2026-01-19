Limpopo floods death toll climbs to 18

At least five people are still missing after being swept away by strong river currents.

The department’s spokesperson, Tsakani Baloyi, says conditions on the ground remain dangerous, with rivers still swollen following days of heavy rain.

"Rescuers were called to attend the scene, but nothing could be done as it was already dark. The search for the missing bodies was resumed this morning.

"Meanwhile, a lifeless male body has been recovered and lifted. The search for the two people and the four-year-old boy from Bola still continues.

Meanwhile, Limpopo's Premier, Phophi Ramathuba, has welcomed the classification of the floods as a national disaster.

