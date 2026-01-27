Limpopo flood fatalities rises to 25

Spokesperson Amos Phago says the number of missing persons remains at three - one from Mbaula Village and two from Thulamela:

“The search and rescue teams are still on the ground conducting operations in various parts of the province where missing people have been reported.

“MEC (Basikopo)Magamu has extended his condolences to the bereaved families and reiterated his call on communities to remain vigilant by adhering to the safety tips that have been issued by the government.”

The national government has declared the floods affecting Limpopo and other provinces a national disaster.

The classification will enable organs of state across the three spheres of government to further strengthen their support to disaster management structures to implement contingency arrangements and ensure that measures are put in place to enable the National Executive to effectively deal with the effects of this disaster.

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Velenkosini Hlabisa, reaffirmed the government's commitment to restoring normalcy and rebuilding affected areas, with a focus on creating more resilient infrastructure.

